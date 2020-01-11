Heavy rain and gusty winds caused power outages and road closures in the area Saturday morning as a storm system passed through southcentral Kentucky.
More than an inch of rain had fallen in Bowling Green by noon, and a wind gust of 52 miles per hour was recorded before 8 a.m. Saturday at Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport, according to wxornotBG.
A 51-mph gust was recorded in Simpson County, according to a Kentucky Mesonet climate monitoring station there.
Southcentral Kentucky was under a tornado watch in the morning, but the winds gave way to steady rainfall Saturday afternoon.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, 2.08 inches of rain had fallen in Simpson County, according to the Kentucky Mesonet station there.
Rainfall totals of 1.69 inches and 1.54 inches were recorded at the two Mesonet stations in Warren County.
Power outages affected nearly 5,500 Warren Rural Electric Co-operative Corporation customers in Warren and neighboring counties.
In the city, a section of Morgantown Road was closed Saturday morning after strong winds broke two utility poles, causing outages for residents on Sharon Drive and other nearby streets.
Fallen trees snapped power lines in scattered Bowling Green neighborhoods, leaving hundreds of residents temporarily without power. A broken circuit in the Lovers Lane substation caused more than 900 residents in the Briarwood and Steeplechase neighborhoods to lose power for a short time Saturday morning, according to Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.
A structure fire was reported at a Greenbriar Road address Saturday afternoon, possibly due to a lightning strike.
