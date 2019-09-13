Young ballerinas could have the chance to join professional dancers on stage this upcoming Christmas season.
The Moscow Ballet is holding auditions for the “Great Russian Nutcracker” at 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at Dance Arts, 1060 Pedigo Way, Bowling Green.
“It’s a really unique opportunity,” Moscow Ballet ballerina and audition director Alisa Bolotnikova said. “I invite everyone. Everyone has a chance to dance with us.”
Following the success of “Sleeping Beauty” in 1890, the Russian Imperial Theaters’ director commissioned Pyotr Tchaikovsky to compose the score for the Nutcracker, which is based on a fairy tale by E.T.A. Hoffman. It was first performed in 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg.
The Moscow Ballet has been performing the “Great Russian Nutcracker” and other classic ballets throughout the country since 1993, according to Manon Mirabelli, spokesperson for the Moscow Ballet North American Tours.
“It’s very original,” Mirabelli said. “We keep growing each year.”
Local youth may audition to play party children, little mice, snowflakes and snow maidens in this rendition.
“We have lots of roles for kids from 6 to 18 years old,” Bolotnikova said, including roles for different levels and height.
The Moscow Ballet provides hand-sewn costumes and a dress rehearsal on stage with the Russian company the day of the performance.
“They love it, They absolutely love it,” Mirabelli said. “To be a part of a big production like that ... and to get a big applause, it’s a great experience for kids.
“It promotes ballet and it promotes (the children’s) continuation with the ballet.”
The “Great Russian Nutcracker” will be performed at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are available at bit.ly/2kgU4Hb.
To sign up for the audition, visit nutcracker.com/dance.
