The Medical Center at Bowling Green and T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow reported Friday their COVID-19 inpatient numbers were still high and the majority were unvaccinated.
Med Center Health Executive Vice President Wade Stone said the Bowling Green hospital had 86 such patients earlier in the week, but that number had decreased to 65 by Friday.
Stone said of those 65 patients with COVID-19, 92% had not received their booster shot of vaccine. He said 55% had not been fully vaccinated and 37% were fully vaccinated without their booster.
Thirteen of those COVID-19 patients were in critical care, and six were on a ventilator.
Stone said the decrease from the peak number of patients was a source of optimism, but the virus was still raging in the community.
“I would also note that we have seen an increase in pediatric cases over the last several weeks. There are still patients who are very, very sick from this virus,” he said. “I still urge everyone to get their booster shot. The number of people with their booster and who are in the hospital is still very low. We believe that plays a huge part in keeping people out of the hospital.”
Stone said another positive sign was that hospital officials have seen a downward trend in the number of staff members out because of COVID-19 leave.
Also, starting Tuesday, the Med Center Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the WKU Health Sciences Complex will only accept walk-ins Mondays through Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. Until then, the clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Stone said Med Center Health has administered 104,766 doses of vaccine, which includes 10,236 booster doses.
Despite some positive trends at The Medical Center, T.J. Regional Health Executive Vice President of Marketing Stacey Biggs said Friday that T.J. Samson had a recent high of 27 COVID-19 inpatients and a record positivity rate of 43.8%.
She said inpatient numbers there had remained in the lower 20s, but that number is now steadily “creeping up.”
Of those 27 inpatients, Biggs said only seven were fully vaccinated.
The number of patients who received their booster shot of vaccine was not available. Eight COVID-19 inpatients were in the ICU, and seven were on a ventilator.
As of Friday, Warren County still ranked as one of the state’s lowest in vaccination rate with 42.78% of the county’s population vaccinated.
The latest update from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services on Friday showed every county in the Barren River region was marked red for having a “critical” COVID incidence rate.
Of the 10 counties in the Barren River region, two have a vaccination rate of at least 50%: Simpson and Logan. Warren, Allen, Monroe, Metcalfe, Barren and Butler County all have a vaccination rate of at least 40%.
Edmonson and Hart counties both have a rate below 40% and are two of the five lowest vaccinated counties in the state.
Edmonson County’s 37.12% vaccination rate ranks as the second-lowest in Kentucky.