Moisture streaming in from the southwest should do nothing more than increase our cloud cover throughout Sunday. Mostly cloudy conditions will be in place by this afternoon, which will hang around through the early part of the week. Isolated rain chances will join the party Tuesday, with a more potent weather maker set to follow Thursday into Friday. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 52˚/Low 27˚ Mostly Cloudy
- Monday: High 51˚/Low 30˚ Mostly Cloudy
- Tuesday: High 50˚/Low 34˚ Isolated Showers
- Wednesday: High 58˚/Low 32˚ Mostly Sunny
- Thursday: High 60˚/Low 38˚ Showers Likely
