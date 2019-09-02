It’ll remain hot and humid Labor Day afternoon, with highs ranging between the upper 80s and the low 90s. Similar conditions will stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday before a moisture-deprived cold front swings through, bringing cooler conditions to end the work week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Monday: High 89/Low 66, Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 92/Low 65, Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 90/Low 70, Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 82/Low 60, Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 85/Low 59, Mostly Sunny
