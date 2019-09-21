Mostly sunny skies will be with us Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon highs claiming their territory in the lower 90s. A cold front will advance southeast over the area late Sunday into Monday, bringing chances for isolated/scattered showers and storms. It’ll be a far cry from a washout, but we’ll take what we can get. Cooler conditions will finally arrive behind that front early next week, when temperatures will do all they can to break into the low 80s. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 90˚/Low 62˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 91˚/Low 64˚ Scattered PM Storms
- Monday: High 82˚/Low 63˚ Isolated Storms
- Tuesday: High 83˚/Low 53˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 85˚/Low 58˚ Isolated Storms
