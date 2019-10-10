Partly to mostly sunny skies will join isolated shower chances across the area today. Winds will stay out of the south, which will take afternoon highs to 80. A cold front will approach and pass through Friday afternoon into early Saturday, bringing an uptick in rain chances, along with a major cool down to start the weekend. Temperatures will fall some 30-40 degrees between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Patchy frost may come into play early Sunday morning. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Thursday: High 80˚/Low 55˚ Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 82˚/Low 60˚ PM Showers Likely
- Saturday: High 60˚/Low 41˚ Gradual Clearing
- Sunday: High 69˚/Low 37˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 73˚/Low 42˚ Mostly Sunny
