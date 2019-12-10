BROWNSVILLE — A mother charged with murder in connection with the death of her 20-month-old son made her first court appearance Tuesday.
A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Alexandra Richardson, 28, of Bowling Green, in Edmonson District Court on charges of murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Richardson is accused of causing the death of Carson McCullough when she attempted to drive across a bridge that had flooded Dec. 2 with two children in the vehicle.
Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle said Richardson drove around a road closed sign on Oak Hill Road and attempted to cross the low-rise bridge crossing Alexander Creek, but the vehicle stalled.
Richardson and her 7-year-old son made it out of the water, but Carson was lost and remained in the water for several minutes before being found by first responders about 50 feet from the vehicle.
"(Richardson) claimed there was a strong current at the time, but there's evidence that may indicate otherwise," Doyle said.
Carson died the following day at Monroe Carell Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Asphyxiation due to drowning has been listed as a preliminary cause of death, Doyle said.
During an interview with investigators, Richardson admitted to recently using methamphetamine, and medical records obtained by the sheriff's office showed the presence of meth and marijuana in Richardson's system when she arrived at the hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Richardson's residence and found suspected meth and drug paraphernalia, leading to charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia against Richardson and her boyfriend, William Suttle, 56, who was additionally charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
In court Tuesday, Edmonson District Judge J.B. Hines entered a not guilty plea on Richardson's behalf and appointed attorney Kayla Fugate of the Department of Public Advocacy to represent her.
A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday.
The bridge at the center of the investigation rests at the bottom of a pronounced dip in the narrow, winding Oak Hill Road, with signs on either side of the bridge warning motorists well in advance that the area is prone to flooding.
Efforts to rescue Carson last week involved personnel from multiple law enforcement and rescue agencies.
Doyle said he would be consulting with prosecutors about whether additional criminal charges would be sought should the case go before a grand jury.
"A lot of people were put at risk trying to help in a really tragic situation," Doyle said.
On Monday, Doyle appeared before the Edmonson Fiscal Court to discuss placing locking gates at either side of the Alexander Creek bridge and other low-lying bridges in floodprone areas.
"If it saves lives, I think it's well worth the cost," Doyle said.
Edmonson County Judge-Executive Wil Cannon said the fiscal court would discuss the issue further and possibly vote on it at the next meeting.
The road closed signs typically placed at bridges by the county road department cover one lane of traffic, Cannon said.
The water rose rapidly overnight on Oak Hill Road before the incident, and Cannon said that while efforts to improve safety should be discussed, a lack of manpower in the road department may have the effect of preventing the timely unlocking of the gates after the waters recede.
"I'm not sure if a locking gate is a good idea because there might be a situation that calls for an ambulance, law enforcement, fire department or a rescue squad that may have to drive through there in an emergency and it might take a while for a road crew to get there and unlock it," Cannon said. "If we do want (a gate), it probably won't be locking."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.