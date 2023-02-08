GLASGOW – A mother and daughter accused of murder in the death of a relative appeared together in court on Monday.
Donna Cheryl Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, were arraigned in Barren Circuit Court.
The pair are accused of causing the death of Michael Logsdon, 75, of Glasgow, on July 9.
Michael Logsdon was Bennett’s father and Donna Logsdon’s husband.
Court records indicate that Michael Logsdon had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive disease targeting the nervous system, and used a BiPAP machine to help him breathe.
An autopsy listed his cause of death as asphyxia and suffocation through the turning off of his breathing aid, and prosecutors are seeking to hold Bennett and Donna Logsdon criminally responsible for Michael Logsdon’s death.
Barren Circuit Judge John Alexander entered not guilty pleas on behalf of both women and set a pretrial conference for March 20.
Attorney Johnny Bell, who is representing the two women, has filed a motion to dismiss the indictments against them, arguing in his filing that the indictment does not give a statement of facts constituting the basis for a murder charge.
“The indictment merely states a conclusion (that the killing was ‘unlawful’),” Bell’s filing said.
Attorney Eric Finke, a special prosecutor with the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, has asserted in a filed response that the indictment adequately informed both defendants of the nature of the crime charged and the specific offense, and that evidence indicates Bennett and Logsdon were the only two people in the home with Michael Logsdon when his death occurred.
Alexander will rule on that motion at a future date, providing Bell 14 days to supplement his motion with any written arguments and Finke seven days to file a response.
Finke also informed the court that the prosecution has provided nearly all the evidence it has gathered in the case to Bell and his clients.
A notice filed by Finke indicates that the discovery provided to the defense is on a flash drive and contains copies of police reports, medical reports, warrants, police body camera footage, interviews, 911 calls, phone messages, phone calls from jail and audio recordings from the grand jury.
Finke said in court that prosecutors are in the process of extracting data from a cell phone in the case and will provide that to the defense, along with doorbell camera footage from a home surveillance system.
Bennett and Logsdon are currently out on partially secured $500,000 bonds, but Finke requested the court modify their bonds to forbid them from having contact with each other.
Bell has opposed a bond modification, arguing that a no-contact order would interfere with any interactions necessary to preparing a defense against the murder charge.
Alexander took no action, saying that he was presented with no evidence of any violations of bond.
The judge also confirmed with Bennett and Logsdon that they consented to being represented by the same attorney.
“I don’t believe there’s a conflict (of interest) and if there was, I wouldn’t be here,” Bell said.