A mother and daughter charged with murder in Barren County are challenging the indictments against them ahead of their first scheduled court appearance.
Donna Cheryl Logsdon, 71, and Leighanne Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, are due to appear Monday in Barren Circuit Court to be arraigned on a count of murder.
They are accused of causing the death of Michael Logsdon, 75, of Glasgow, on July 9 by turning off the BiPAP machine he used as a breathing aid.
Michael Logsdon was married to Donna Logsdon and was Bennett’s father, and court records indicate that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in the months before his death.
Attorney Johnny Bell, who represents both women, has filed several motions ahead of Monday’s court appearance, including a motion to dismiss the indictment.
Bell argues that the indictment offers little in the way of details beyond an allegation that Logsdon and Bennett unlawfully caused the death of Michael Logsdon, giving no notice as to whether the death was caused intentionally or wantonly.
“Moreover, the indictment fails to state an offense because a BiPAP machine merely assists one in breathing rather than being something essential or ‘needed’ in order to breathe, and thus fails to allege how turning off such machine would cause death,” Bell said in his motion.
Bell also argues that the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, which is acting as a special prosecutor in the murder case, alleges that the two co-defendants conspired with or aided each other in committing the crime without describing any specific conduct that would allow the prosecution to pursue murder charges under that theory.
“The indictment merely states a conclusion (that the killing was ‘unlawful’),” Bell said in his filing. “There is no assurance that the grand jurors adequately understood the meaning or content of the statutes chosen as a basis to charge defendant, thereby depriving defendant of her right to have the grand jury serve as a check and balance.”
Special prosecutors Jason Rothrock and Eric Finke with the state attorney general’s office stated in a response filed Tuesday that the evidence indicates that turning off the BiPAP machine was the act that killed Michael Logsdon, noting that an autopsy determined he required continuous use of the machine to breathe and listed his cause of death as asphyxia and suffocation through the turning off of the breathing aid.
“The indictment clearly states the manner and cause of death and provides ample notice to defendant,” the prosecutors said in their response.
Rothrock and Finke also said the evidence shows that Donna Logsdon and Bennett were the only people at home with Michael Logsdon when he died, and the grand jury found sufficient evidence that the defendants either acted alone or in cooperation with each other.
Bell has filed a separate motion to direct the prosecution to disclose all the evidence it has gathered, including any video recording in Michael Logsdon’s household from 6 p.m., July 8 to 11 a.m., July 9 from a home surveillance system.
Bell’s motion also asks for a copy of any statement that Terri Jo Harris, another daughter of Michael Logsdon, made to police or prosecutors about her knowledge or beliefs concerning her father’s death.
“Harris is an alternative perpetrator of the crime at issue and has a strong motive to fabricate, exaggerate or cover up evidence against defendant,” Bell said in his filing.
Harris is involved in a lawsuit in Barren Circuit Court against Donna Logsdon, Bennett and the financial planning firm managing Michael Logsdon’s assets.