LOUISVILLE – Looking out over the audience of nearly 2,000 people, Amy Graves asked them to imagine her late daughter, Gabbi Doolin, sitting with them.
If Gabbi were still alive, she would be 15 years old, around the same age as most of the people her mother addressed Wednesday, Graves said.
Gabbi was 7 when she was sexually assaulted and murdered in 2015 in Scottsville by an acquaintance while attending her brother’s youth league football game.
Her body was found in a wooded area near Allen County-Scottsville High School minutes after she was reported missing.
Graves is determined to keep her daughter’s legacy shining, doing so on Wednesday as one of the speakers at Operation Angel Summit, an event for students age 13-17 at Broadbent Arena at the Kentucky Expo Center.
“There is a purpose to my pain,” Graves told the audience. “I’ve found a way to channel my sadness and anger and confusion into the hope that those like you here today will protect yourself, live amazing lives and avoid the pain that I’ve felt.”
Organized by the U.S. Secret Service, Operation Angel Summit brought together child sex abuse survivors, advocates for victims and law enforcement figures to offer advice and resources to local youth in order to prevent child exploitation.
Graves encouraged young people in the audience to say no to any uncomfortable situation, warn and protect friends while letting them protect you and report any instance of exploitation to a trusted adult.
During her remarks, audience members were shown pictures of a smiling Gabbi, culminating with a picture that, through age-progression technology, depicted what she might look like today.
Graves said that image profoundly affects her.
“I always wondered what she would look like at this age and to see that was extremely emotional for me,” Graves said after the event. “I feel like there’s very much a purpose for me to try to say something that would help save another child’s life. I never want Gabbi to be forgotten by anyone and I will never forget her.”
Gabbi was the namesake for Operation Gabbi Doolin, a multi-agency investigation that led to the arrests in 2020 of seven people in Kentucky on child exploitation offenses.
Special Agent Rick Nord of the U.S. Secret Service said meeting with Gabbi’s family while that operation was active and shortly before Gabbi’s killer was sentenced reinforced the importance of their mission, and Nord has remained friends with the family.
“When I met with the family, it was just prior to sentencing, it was a tough place for them and they were about cried out, it was very emotional for me,” said Nord, an ambassador for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Nord’s remarks at the summit touched on the dangers of sexting and how predators can appropriate images shared through mobile apps or text messaging, circulating them beyond an intended audience and victimizing youths.
“No one thinks it’s going to happen to their son or daughter, so getting that education out there is paramount,” Nord said.
According to data from the NCMEC, the agency received more than 19,000 reports last year of possible sex trafficking.