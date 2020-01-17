A mother and her daughter were found dead early Friday in a house in Edmonson County that had caught fire.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were contacted 2:18 a.m. Friday regarding a possible fatal house fire at 1425 E. Hack Road.
Multiple fire departments put out the blaze.
The bodies of Tiffany B. Mooneyhan, 33, and her 6-year-old daughter, Ayreana L. Mooneyhan, both of Brownsville, were found in the burned residence.
No foul play is suspected, according to KSP.
