Miranda Griffith holds up her 8-year-old son Wayne to be hit by a dodgeball during the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball event in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
A group of mothers celebrate winning a round of dodgeball as they compete against their sons during the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball event in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. Games were also held for children in first to third grade and sixth to eighth grade. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dozens of sons in first to third grade compete against their mothers in several rounds of dodgeball during the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball event in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. Games were also held for children in third to fifth grade and sixth to eighth grade. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Children celebrate winning a round of dodgeball as they compete against their mothers during the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball event in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. Games were also held for children in first to third grade and sixth to eighth grade. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Ryder Childers, 8, taunts the mothers he and his teammates compete against in several rounds of dodgeball during the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball event in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. Games were also held for children in first to third grade and sixth to eighth grade. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
A group of mothers compete against their sons in several rounds of dodgeball during the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball event in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. Games were also held for children in first to third grade and sixth to eighth grade. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Leigh-Anne Henson hugs her 8-year-old son Benny between games at the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball event in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Emerson Sehren, 5, gets her face painted before the the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball games in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Children pick out their props for the photo booth during the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball event in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
A group of mothers compete against their sons in several rounds of dodgeball during the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball event in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. Games were also held for children in first to third grade and sixth to eighth grade. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dozens of sons in first to third grade compete against their mothers in several rounds of dodgeball during the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball event in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. Games were also held for children in third to fifth grade and sixth to eighth grade. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
A group of mothers compete against their sons in several rounds of dodgeball during the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball event in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. Games were also held for children in first to third grade and sixth to eighth grade. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Leigh-Anne Henson hugs her 8-year-old son Benny between games at the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball event in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Emerson Sehren, 5, gets her face painted before the the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball games in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Children pick out their props for the photo booth during the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball event in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
A group of mothers compete against their sons in several rounds of dodgeball during the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball event in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. Games were also held for children in first to third grade and sixth to eighth grade. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dozens of sons in first to third grade compete against their mothers in several rounds of dodgeball during the Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Mother-Son Dodgeball event in the Michael Buchanon Park gym on Friday night, July 28, 2023. Games were also held for children in third to fifth grade and sixth to eighth grade. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Mothers and sons don’t often get a chance to pelt each other with dodgeballs — at least without consequences.
But Warren County Parks and Recreation’s second annual Mother-Son Dodgeball Event on Friday allowed eager families to let it rip at Michael Buchanon Park.
Catrice Turner, senior center director at WCPR, said the event began last year in response to parent requests for an alternative to their annual Daddy-Daughter Dance.
“I’ve got two little boys and I was just thinking, ‘Would my boys rather be dressed up dancing with me, or would they rather be active?’ ” Turner said.
Over 100 participants signed up for the event in its first year, Turner said. This year, the number nearly doubled.
The event is a brainchild of WCPR’s programming team, that wanted the event to maintain a certain uniqueness, Turner said.
Bowling Green resident Lindsey Burton and her son Grayson attended last year and loved it enough to return.
“My daughter wanted to come here, and I said ‘no, no, you get to do the Daddy-Daughter Dance,' ” Lindsey Burton joked.
Every parent is “a little timid” to start hurling things at their kids, but once things kick off, the kids get “ruthless.”
“Once we get going, we’re all in,” she said.
Eric Gilpin, Warren County Public Library’s summer outreach assistant, and his son, Jack, volunteered to help run the event through Thrive Crew — a volunteer group made up of employees from the WCPR and the WCPL.
Eric is excited to see anything that gets families involved in the season, whether through the library or parks.
“I like the fact that that people in our community can see what their tax dollars are for,” Eric said. “It’s more than a library full of bookshelves, or a bunch of tennis courts. The Warren County Parks and Rec and the Warren County Library offers so much more for the community.”
The free event expanded to include face painting and a 360-degree photo booth so families can leave with a keepsake. They closed the night with an ice cream social provided by Chaney’s Dairy Barn.
“We just want to be able to appeal to all people, no matter what income level, no matter what neighborhood you live in,” Turner said. “We really want to reach people within the county.”
Follow education reporter and RFA journalist Michael J. Collins on Twitter @MJCollinsNews or visit bgdailynews.com.