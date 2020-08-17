A traffic stop of a motorcyclist Sunday led to an arrest on drug trafficking charges in Glasgow.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Shane Stuart Wheat, 29, of Smiths Grove, was seen traveling on South L. Rogers Wells Boulevard without tail lights.
Police attempted to stop the motorcycle, which continued traveling before crashing into an embankment.
Officers searching a bag in Wheat's possession found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, a loaded handgun, cash and digital scales, according to GPD.
Wheat was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no tail lamps, unapproved or no eye protective device (motorcycle), no motorcycle operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance (second offense), no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, license to be in possession and failure to/improper signal.
