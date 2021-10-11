A man was critically injured Sunday while attempting to avoid striking an animal with his motorcycle.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called at 2:33 p.m. Sunday to the site of the crash in the 2100 block of Sharp Garden Road.
Investigation found that John Doyle, 49, of Glasgow, was traveling west on a 2007 Victory motorcycle when a dog ran out in front of him.
While attempting to avoid the animal, Doyle left the road and crashed.
Doyle, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered severe head trauma, according to the sheriff's office.
He was taken to Logan Memorial Hospital and then flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville, where he remains in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.