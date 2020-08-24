A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Bowling Green.
The Bowling Green Police Department said officers were called about 12:55 p.m. Monday to Broadway Avenue near Nutwood Street, where they determined a vehicle traveling south on Broadway turned left into the path of a northbound motorcycle driven by Darrell E. Morgan, 39, of Stanford.
Morgan was ejected from the motorcycle in the ensuing crash, in which he he hit a second vehicle traveling south on Broadway Avenue, according to BGPD.
Morgan was transported to The Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation by BGPD.
