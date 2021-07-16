A Grayson County man was killed Thursday in Edmonson County when his motorcycle crashed while he was pursued by law enforcement, police said.
According to Kentucky State Police, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office was pursuing the driver of a motorcycle that had been reported stolen.
Grayson County deputies lost sight of the motorcycle as it entered Edmonson County, and a deputy with the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office observed it traveling in the Kyrock area south on Ky. 259.
The operator, later identified as Kristopher Burden, 34, of Leitchfield, made an unlawful turn in the middle of the road, nearly striking another vehicle, according to KSP.
The ECSO began pursuing the motorcycle, which turned west onto Sunfish Bee Spring Road and crashed after failing to negotiate a curve.
Burden, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected after the motorcycle struck a road sign and a guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.