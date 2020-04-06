A motorcyclist was injured Sunday in a crash in Glasgow.
The Glasgow Police Department said Anthony Thompson was traveling south on North L. Rogers Wells Boulevard and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Carol Manion, who was attempting to turn left onto Rogers Road.
Thompson, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to an area hospital for his injuries. Manion was not injured.
