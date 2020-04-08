A motorcyclist in Logan County was injured Monday when he was hit by a turkey, causing a crash, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Department.
Jacob S. Nations, 21, of Russellville, was traveling east on Homer Chapel Road around 10:50 a.m. Monday when the bird reportedly struck him.
Nations' motorcycle dropped off the right side of the road and slid into a ditch before overturning multiple times.
Nations, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected. He was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for injuries to his lower back and left side.
Before the crash, the sheriff's office received a call regarding a reckless driver on a motorcycle earlier in the day that matched Nations' description, according to the sheriff's office.
