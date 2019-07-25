A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday in Barren County resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.
According to the Barren County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 68/Ky. 80 and Old Mayfield Mill Road.
A GMC pickup truck driven by James Ferguson, 25, of Glasgow, had stopped to make a left turn onto Old Mayfield Mill Road when the truck was hit in the back by a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Kristie M. Hendricks, 49, of Park City.
The motorcycle then went into the opposite lane and struck a tractor-trailer traveling west on U.S. 68/Ky. 80.
Hendricks was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.