A Bowling Green resident was killed Monday when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash on Russellville Road with a Logan County Schools van.
According to a collision report from the Bowling Green Police Depart, 50-year-old Greta Winchester was driving the van with three passengers and attempting to make a left turn around 6:40 p.m. Monday to go into the Wendy’s parking lot at Russellville Road and Dishman Lane.
As Winchester made the turn, she saw a motorcycle driven by Edin Redzic, 43, “coming very fast” and then strike her vehicle, the report said.
Witnesses driving on Russellville Road at the time reported watching the motorcycle weave in and out of traffic in a reckless manner, and then saw the motorcycle gun it through the intersection on a green light, colliding with the van as it turned from the opposite direction, the report said.
Redzic was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement on its Facebook page Monday night, Logan County Schools said that Winchester was a coach with the school district and was treated for minor injuries, while the three passengers were students who were safe after the crash and released to their families.
