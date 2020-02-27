Known for high-powered sports cars zipping around its 3.15-mile track, Bowling Green’s NCM Motorsports Park is preparing for a downshift of sorts.
Using 14 of the 208 acres the adjoining National Corvette Museum purchased last year, the motorsports park is developing a new feature that its general manager believes could gain traction with a new clientele.
Called the Overland Course, the new attraction being developed near the track is described by park General Manager Mitch Wright as a “crawl course” that will allow off-road enthusiasts to try out their Jeeps and other four-wheel-drive vehicles.
“It’s basically an obstacle course,” Wright said. “It’s all low-speed. Drivers will go through obstacles like rocks, boulders and old construction materials.”
Wright said work on the course has started, and he hopes to have it completed by the end of March. Building the course is a “short-term investment” of about $75,000, Wright said, and he has applied for a $35,000 grant from Warren County’s Special Tourism Project Fund to pay part of the cost.
He and local tourism officials see it as an investment with a big potential payoff.
“It could bring in a whole new audience,” said Katie Ellison, director of marketing and communications for the National Corvette Museum. “We hope that someday we’ll have Jeeps there that people can rent, but initially people will have to have their own vehicles.”
There should be no shortage of such people, Wright believes.
“I didn’t realize how big the Jeep and off-road community is,” he said. “We were approached about doing this by the Jeep club in Bowling Green. There’s a huge community of Jeep clubs out there. It could be fairly popular.”
Wright said the Overland Course will initially be open only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It will include novice, intermediate and advanced courses.
Although it isn’t open yet, Wright said word about the new course is spreading among the Jeep and off-road clubs he hopes to bring in.
“We’re getting a ton of interest,” he said. “We’ve been contacted by a number of clubs.”
Janet Henderson, group sales director for the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, is already making plans to reach out to the types of off-road enthusiasts who would enjoy the crawl course.
“Pigeon Forge (Tenn.) has one of the largest Jeep gatherings in the country in August, with several thousand people there,” Henderson said. “That’s one place we’ll go to invite people to Bowling Green.
“Once word gets out that we have this in Bowling Green and the first few groups come through, I expect it will grow. It’s going to be an exciting addition to the motorsports park.”
