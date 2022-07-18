Major changes are on the way at NCM Motorsports Park with $2.4 million in improvements planned.
The park was heavily damaged during the December tornadoes, and rather than simply restoring the park to pre-tornado conditions, the decision was made by the National Corvette Museum and its board of directors to improve park facilities.
“We got handed some lemons on Dec. 11,” said Sharon Brawner, president and CEO of the museum. “So we looked for the silver lining and decided to make a major upgrade so the guest experience can be the best in the business.”
Brawner said the Holley Tower was 40% gone and had to be taken down all the way to the frame.
The facility has been operating out of a tent since the end of January and Brawner said running water has just recently been restored.
The Holley Tower expansion will include a rooftop bar, expanded observation deck, additional classroom space, event rental space, a fully operational catering kitchen, a redesigned guest check-in and retail area and state-of-the-art amenities and design.
Brawner said the expansion will be “very guest-friendly” and will feature expanded rentable spaces and even nicer accommodations for driving clubs and guests at the track.
“The new building will also have improved accommodations that we didn’t have before for people with physical disabilities,” she said.
The Kimberlee A. Fast Pavilion will also undergo a major renovation that will include a quick-service dining area with diverse menu options, a fully operational kitchen, expanded viewing for spectators, track-side patio with seating and a restroom facility.
“The pavilion will have a lot more to offer guests than it did before, like the full-service grill,” said Brawner.
She said planning for the renovation meant analyzing other tracks within 3-5 hours of Bowling Green so that a decision could be made on the best possible improvements.
“We looked at tracks in Atlanta, Virginia and Ohio, and we looked at plans for a new track south of Nashville,” she said. “We studied those and did a business analysis of our competition so that we knew what to add.”
The NCM Motorsports Park will remain open during construction and the project is scheduled for completion by early 2024.