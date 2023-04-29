Wheels are still turning on plans to make Weldon Peete Park a mountain biking mecca, and the effort picked up some speed on Friday.
Warren Fiscal Court approved a partnership with the Warren County Composite Mountain Bike team to establish a skills loop on the county-maintained side of the city-county park.
Plans have been in the works since 2021 to use an expected $25,000 grant from the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreational Trails Program to develop the dual slalom course and a “skills course,” a return path that riders can take back up to the starting point while maneuvering through wooden ramps and other obstacles that help riders improve their skills.
Friday’s action confirms that the county government will meet the grant’s 20% match requirement by providing the dirt needed for the skills course.
Those truckloads of dirt will lead to enhancement of the county’s recreational opportunities, said Judge-Executive Doug Gorman.
“This is one more unique feature we can have in Warren County,” Gorman said. “This is unique because the park is maintained by both the city (of Bowling Green) and the county.
“It’s one more great thing for people in the community to get outdoors and do.”
Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer said the federal grant has been held up because an endangered bat species was discovered in the Weldon Peete Park area, but he believes that issue will soon be resolved.
That holdup is the latest delay in the efforts by the Southwest Kentucky Mountain Bike Association to establish the dual slalom course that will allow the Composite Mountain Bike team made up of local middle- and high-school students to have another venue for practices and competitions.
Chip Winger, chairman of the SKyMBA, said that group has been working toward developing Weldon Peete Park into a mountain biking venue since 2015. He continues to see growing interest in the sport.
Winger said the SKyMBA now has about 175 members who are active in maintaining such local courses as Barren County’s Twisted Oliver and Highlander trails that are used by the Composite Mountain Bike team.
Scott Duvall, organizer of the local mountain bike team that competes against other school-aged teams throughout the state, said the slalom and skills courses will be assets for his team and for the entire community.
“Having a race in the park would bring a lot of people to the community,” Duvall said. “I would love to see something like that happen in Bowling Green.”
In addition to approving the partnership with the mountain biking group, the fiscal court magistrates on Friday approved some upgrades to county equipment and other spending items.
Among them:
•$16,104 to Legacy OPE to purchase a 72-inch zero-turn mower for the parks department to replace a mower that is being surplussed at Basil Griffin Park.
•$2,549.90 to Wright Equipment to repair a John Deere mower for the parks department.
•A 72-month lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management for two 2024 Ford F750 dump trucks with snowplow and salt spreader attachments at an amount not to exceed $2,350 per month for each. The dump trucks will replace two 1994 International trucks used by the county road department.
•$14,975.60 for repairs to the stormwater management department’s F350 truck.
•$125,198.28 to Motorola Solutions for 17 radios that will be assigned through the Warren County Regional Jail to federal transport teams, home incarceration deputies and road crews. The purchase will be paid for with funds from the jail’s canteen account, which comes from money raised from sales at the jail commissary and the sale of phone cards.
•$4,900 to Federal Field Services for removal and repair of a transformer at the Griffin Park Community Outdoor Warning Siren that was damaged by a lightning strike.
•$3,782.90 to Stewart Richey Construction for repairs to a leaking backflow preventer at Buchanon Park.
Warren Fiscal Court’s next scheduled meeting is Thursday, May 11 at 9 a.m.