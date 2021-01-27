Stevee RaShai Daniels, 10, debuted her first short film this month on YouTube. She has been film-making since she was 2 years old.
“She’s been doing this stuff for a long time, recording, always writing things down, whole songs, too,” said Roberta Walton, Stevee’s mother. “She started videoing at the age of 2 with my cellphone.”
Stevee started her YouTube channel in November while trying to pass time in quarantine. Her family members quickly became the actors for Stevee’s productions, which she calls Stevee Reshaii Productions.
“Over the holidays, she decided to start just doing short mini-series of the family,” Walton said. “We’d put on little shows that have meanings for people to relate to. It’s what she wanted to do.”
It didn’t take Stevee long to come up with the idea to start making films to release online. After being inspired by her love for horror movies, she came up with the idea for “The Stranger,” her first short film to debut on YouTube.
“I saw other people do it, so I just asked to do it,” Stevee said.
Once Stevee got the idea in her mind to create the mini-series, she started writing her script and her parents provided her with a new camera.
“She wrote her scripts, and she has the people inside her family play in the actual series,” Walton said. “She did this because we were all combined in the house due to COVID, so this was the only thing that she felt like she could do to pass the time away.”
“The Stranger” debuted on YouTube in January as the first installment of a mini-series that Stevee is working on. The 15-minute horror film took her four days to produce.
“I like watching horror movies, and I just did it for fun,” Stevee said. “I was really excited for people to see it.”
Daniels is a fifth grader at Oakland Elementary School. Her winter break was spent developing the short film.
Walton said Stevee’s passion for writing and film-making has only gotten deeper since she started recording with a cellphone at age 2.
“I just didn’t realize she had this type of talent,” Walton said. “
Daniels said the second part of the mini-series will debut soon on YouTube soon.
– “The Stranger” is on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v= FUXc40djAnU&feature=youtu.be.
