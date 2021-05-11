Feature-length films will return to the Capitol Arts Center in downtown Bowling Green this summer.
The Warren County Public Library recently announced its summer movie schedule, which features eight films at the Capitol in June.
The library was recently put in charge of the Capitol after it leased the facility with approval from Warren Fiscal Court and the Warren County Public Library Board of Trustees.
Free family-themed films will be showcased on Mondays in June at 2 p.m. More adult-centered movies will be shown on Fridays at 6 p.m.
Movies in the family showcase are “Tom & Jerry” on June 7, “Ratatouille” on June 14, “Finding Dory” on June 21 and “Penguins” on June 28. The adult-centered films featured are “To Kill A Mockingbird” on June 4, “Top Gun” on June 11, “Thelma & Louise” on June 18 and “Dirty Dancing” on June 25.
Library Marketing and Communications Manager Jennifer Bailey said the wide variety of movies aims to bring an extra boost to the Capitol and downtown.
“We are super excited to have movies returning back to the Capitol – especially with COVID-19 closing movie theaters for the past year,” Bailey said. “We really wanted to represent the feel of summer with our selections. We thought ‘Top Gun’ would be a good lead-in to its sequel that’s coming out later this year.”
Bailey said the Capitol will follow all COVID-19 public guidelines and restrictions present at the time of each showing. If masks are still recommended in June, they will be required upon entry to the theater.
As required by executive order, all library patrons are currently required to wear a face mask or covering to enter any WCPL location.
Bailey said it will be the first time since spring of 2020 that feature-length movies will be playing at the Capitol. The development is a significant sign of life for a venue that’s been mostly dormant in recent years.
“The Capitol is pivotal to Bowling Green and Warren County,” Bailey said. “It’s one of the most iconic buildings in the area. We want to integrate it back into the downtown area.”
The Capitol will also start its summer author series at the end of this month. Authors in the series will give presentations on their most recent title, take questions from the audience and provide a free book signing.
Featured authors will include Scott Hamilton, Gary P. West, Jamie Ford and Wes Swietek.
The majority of WCPL’s reading program – titled the “Summer Celebration of Wild Adventures” – will also be featured at the Capitol.
A kickoff concert for the summer celebration will be June 3 at 10 a.m. with the Wulfe Bros. band set to perform 1980s-inspired songs.
All events are free to the public.
“We are really focused on coming out of the pandemic and easing back into public programming,” Bailey said. “ It’s important that we keep being community-first.”
Free tickets for the summer author series can be reserved at warrenpl.org/tickets/. Registration is not needed for the film series.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
