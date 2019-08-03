Hart County will soon have a fully functioning film studio.
Investors and local officials will break ground at 2 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bale Studios at 904 E. Main St. in Horse Cave.
Actor and producer Branscombe Richmond – an advisory member of the Southern Kentucky Film Commission who has appeared in movies such as “License to Kill” and “Commando" – and other investors are backing the studio, according to Coni Shepperd, president of the commission that works to attract film productions to the area.
“We are really, really excited,” Shepperd said. “I think it's going to be great for the southern Kentucky film area.”
Shepperd said a Richmond-affiliated company called Embree Richmond Media is building Bale Studios on land donated by a person whose identity she wouldn't disclose.
Richmond said the studio will be a “humble” one, although it will be outfitted with all the equipment needed for a film shoot.
“You can have everything you need to make a movie or a TV show,” he said.
Richmond said he intends to have the studio operational in the first quarter of 2020. He said Bale Studios is a viable investment even after the effective discontinuation of the state's film incentives, which have used taxpayer money to refund up to 35 percent of approved expenditures for film productions in the state.
Earlier this year, amid lawmakers' attempts to reckon with the state's pension shortfall, the General Assembly closed the state's incentive program to new applicants. Projects that received approval beforehand are still eligible for the incentives.
The state's incentives were crucial to drawing many film shoots to Kentucky, including a few made under the SKFC banner, such as “An Uncommon Grace” and “Disturbing the Peace.”
Richmond said the studio will be viable if it brings in enough film productions that have received Proof of Need (PON2) letters from the Kentucky Office of Film and Development, which serves as the state's acknowledgment that a production is approved for incentives.
“Two to four films for the next four years, the facility can survive just on the PON2 letters,” Richmond said.
The studio wouldn't necessarily be entirely dependent on out-of-state investment, though.
Richmond said he and others are trying to create a “green industry” in southern Kentucky and that he thinks the studio will be a boon in that department because of its potential to draw Kentucky filmmakers.
“There is a community of talented filmmakers, musicians, writers and people behind the camera that are trying to continue their vocational trade in Kentucky,” he said.
Former Hart County Judge-Executive Terry Martin played a large role in founding the SKFC during his time in office.
“It's a plus and I'm really excited about it,” he said. “It's what we've always wanted.”
In 2015, Martin filed a request with the Appalachian Regional Commission for funds needed to construct a film studio in Hart County. Martin said his request was not granted and that Bale Studios is unconnected with his original plan to build a studio in the county.
While the local film industry has not been booming since the state's incentives were discontinued, Martin said he still thinks the studio can bring productions to the area.
“I think we're still a good draw because of our location but we're not a draw (for) the same amount of people we would have if we had those incentives,” he said.
Martin has long been a proponent of building a permanent, local film industry because of the impact it can have on the area's economy, and has previously told the Daily News that the film crew that worked on “An Uncommon Grace” spent roughly $500,000 in Hart and other nearby counties.
“It's an economic development driver,” he said. “It's like getting a company in your county. It's jobs.”
Though he considers Kentucky's location and weather to be the state's biggest draw for film productions, Martin said he wants to see new film incentives to once again provide refunds for filmmakers, saying it would make Kentucky more competitive as a place to film.
“If you want to be in the business of bringing businesses into the state, you've got to offer incentives,” he said. “It's just like any other business.”
