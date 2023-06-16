WWII U.S. Army Veteran Lee Robertson celebrates his 101st birthday with friends and family at Mission BBQ on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Lee Robertson, a World War II veteran who has been dubbed “Mr. Western” for his allegiance to Western Kentucky University, celebrated his 101st birthday surrounded by friends and family at Mission BBQ Thursday afternoon.
“We just feel so overwhelmingly blessed. We don’t take that longevity for granted,” said Steven Robertson about his father’s age.
Despite that age, Lee Robertson is still sprightly. He greeted everyone at the birthday party with a handshake, a smile and the occasional joke.
Lee Robertson believes he made it this far in life due to living in moderation, exercise, a proper diet, his positive attitude and compassion for others.
“It’s just another day,” Lee Robertson said when asked how he felt about turning 101.
On any given day one can still find Lee Robertson at the WKU campus.
He earned his masters in Educational Administration in 1957. Later he became WKU Director of Alumni Affairs, director of WKU’s Glasgow campus and he served as the golf coach for six years.
He still goes up to the Hill multiple times a week to help at the College Heights Foundation.
“They love to have him there because he knows so many people across the state, across the country,” Steven Robertson said.
This love for his alma mater is what led to him receiving the Spirit of Western Award and being inducted into the school’s hall of fame.
Before he was a student at WKU, Robertson served in World War II in the U.S. Army’s 44th tank battalion from 1942-45.
He also spent 18 months in the South Pacific and was awarded five Bronze Arrow Heads for beachhead landings in New Guinea and the Philippine Islands.
When Steven Robertson was asked if the family thought his father would make it to this age he said, “Oh, yeah. We never gave it any thought ... . We’re appreciative every day.”