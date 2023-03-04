Work to restore power to southcentral residents continues in the wake of the deadly storms that blew through Kentucky on Friday.
The powerful system led to the deaths of five Kentuckians in five counties: Simpson, Edmonson, Logan, Bath and Fayette.
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation were still working to bring power back to residents this weekend.
WRECC reported 45,000 members were without power at the height of Friday’s storms. Additional crews were coming in to assist with outages.
“We have 22 additional crews coming in today. We do have some better weather, so we hope to make some progress. But restoration of this magnitude – it does take time,” said Kim Phelps, WRECC’s senior director of communications and public relations, Saturday.
“We’re working around the clock and we’ll work until all power is restored, (but) we do at this time expect it to be a multi-day restoration.”
A record-shattering low pressure system was the cause of Friday’s destruction.
“The main culprit from yesterday was a very low pressure system coming across the state,” Joshua Durkee, Western Kentucky University's university meteorologist, said.
Numerous low surface pressure records had to be updated after Friday’s storms. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it is likely that Paducah, Louisville and Bowling Green all recorded all-time low numbers.
Bowling Green registered pressure of 981.4 millibars, besting the previous mark of 983.3 millibars set back in 1973.
“So what happens in the atmosphere when you change the pressure, it moves things,” Durkee said. “When the pressure is getting low, that means the pressure around it is relatively high over a short distance. When that happens, winds start to pick up.”
The greater this change, the stronger the wind will respond to it.
“So if we’re seeing record low pressure, then we’re probably going to see a high-magnitude wind response,” Durkee said. “And that’s exactly what we saw.”
Pressure levels weren’t the only measure breaking records. According to White Squirrel Weather, WKU set a new observed wind record of 72 mph at around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office identified one of the fatalities as David Ramsey of Auburn. Ramsey was struck by an airborne, large metal carport.
The Fayette County Coroner’s Office reported that Erica Yeary of Lexington was killed when a tree fell onto her car. The other victims's names have not been released.
Bowling Green was spared weather-related tragedy. The Daily News asked Ronnie Ward, Bowling Green Police Department’s public information officer, if police responded to any injuries or fatalities brought on by Friday’s storms.
“We were just assisting BGMU by blocking roads while they removed lines. We also had a few guys just driving to identify closed roads,” Ward said. “Not much really.”
Jace Lux, WKU’s director of media relations, said he was not aware of weather-related injuries to anyone on campus.