A crash Friday night on Louisville Road left two people complaining of injuries and led to the arrest of a man suspected of driving drunk.
Hiroshi Isobe, 44, of Glasgow, was booked Saturday morning into the Warren County Regional Jail on a count of first-degree assault, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
According to an arrest citation, Bowling Green Police Department officers responded at 8:19 p.m. Friday to Louisville Road and Plum Springs Loop regarding the crash.
Prior to the crash, dispatch heard from a caller who reported that a man, later identified as Isobe, might be intoxicated due to swerving while driving. Less than a minute later, the caller reported witnessing the crash.
Witnesses told police they observed Isobe swerving through lanes and stopping at a green light before going straight, striking another vehicle without slowing or stopping.
Isobe appeared unsteady on his feet and disoriented, and he was taken to The Medical Center. He smelled of alcoholic beverages on his breath and defecated on himself while entering the ambulance, according to an arrest citation.
A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content reading of 0.23 percent, nearly three times the legal limit for drivers.
A passenger in another vehicle, Naza Mendez, was transported to The Medical Center after reporting pain in her neck, back and shoulders, according to the arrest citation. Another passenger complained of pain to her knees and ankles.
Isobe remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $15,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.