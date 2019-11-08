A Glasgow man was arrested Wednesday on drug offenses after police responded to a complaint of drug activity.
The Glasgow Police Department said officers responding to an East Main Street residence received consent to search the place and found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, synthetic marijuana, xanax, marijuana, hydrocodone and digital scales.
Nedrick B. Rowlett, 33, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (second or greater offense, less than eight ounces), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic drugs (second or greater offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rowlett was placed in Barren County Detention Center under a $25,000 cash bond.
