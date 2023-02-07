Multiple fatalities reported in Simpson crash By the Daily News Justin Story Author email Feb 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Simpson County.According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 5:11 a.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of Round Pond Church Road, where a vehicle that had caught fire was found. The vehicle appeared to have traveled off the road and struck a tree, and the vehicle’s occupants were burned beyond recognition, the sheriff’s office said.Deputies are attempting to determine the identities of the crash victims. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHabitat ReStore moving to new home on Center StreetSheila Blanton DunklauMan arraigned in deadly Logan shootingWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsStansbury: 'I'm full speed ahead'50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in OhioEdgar Merrill StuartBG native Flynn helps coach Orange to national titleBG man charged with manslaughter in drug-related deathGeorge Dale Green Images Videos State News Beshear: Tour planned to gather input for broadband plan Kentucky's Craft faces pushback on drug-related campaign ad Grant encourages hiring of Kentucky performing artists Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Attorney general launches initiative to fight fentanyl National News AP News Summary at 5:33 p.m. EST Execution scheduled for Missouri man convicted of killing 4 As illegal pot dispensaries thrive, NYC goes after landlords Poorer districts win challenge to Pa. public school funding US man convicted of aiding Islamic State as sniper, trainer POLITICAL NEWS State of the Union live updates: Latest on Biden's speech US judge refuses to block Nevada lithium mine construction Supporters make a push for paid family leave in Maine Georgia lawmakers seek to regulate solar panel installers Indiana lawmakers look to broaden birth control access Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView