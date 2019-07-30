A three-car crash in Bowling Green resulted in multiple injuries Monday.
According to Bowling Green Police Department records, a 1996 Toyota Tacoma driven by Edgar Diaz Barillas, 39, of Bowling Green, was stopped at Morgantown Road and waiting to turn left onto Veterans Memorial Lane when it was rear-ended by a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Kacy Webb, 24, of Scottsville, and carrying Kimberly Bunton, 47, and Steve Roberson, 43, both of Bowling Green.
The crash caused Barillas' car to strike a 2008 Hyundai Elantra in front of him driven by Christopher Witcher, 46, of Bowling Green.
Witnesses said Webb's car was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.
A witness said he was able to remove Barillas from his car with the help of Witcher.
Webb was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for a suspected leg fracture, according to city police records. Roberson initially claimed to be the driver, but recanted after police told him of a witness' account.
Roberson said he was afraid Webb would get into trouble, but did not elaborate on his reasoning or the cause of the crash, police records show.
Barillas had no recollection of the incident and was later transported to The Medical Center.
Witcher said he was stopped and waiting to make a left turn at the time of the crash. He was treated at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital.
