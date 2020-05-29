Amilia Hoffman had an idea for an assignment for her third grade music class at Cub Run Elementary in Munfordville.
Her father, John Hoffman, had the means to make her idea a reality.
The result was a motivational song and music video addressing the coronavirus battle in Kentucky. The song was written by Amilia, with John assisting and using a digital audio program on his computer to help shape it.
The song, “#TeamKentucky,” includes reminders of social distancing and washing your hands while dealing with the struggles of quarantine and isolation – encouraging listeners to continue to remain strong in the fight against the coronavirus.
The video, which was posted on YouTube, features Amilia, going by the moniker Lil TP. John is not shown in the video, but is given a shoutout as Lil TP’s sidekick DJ Purell. The monikers were created after Amilia’s mom Emily googled a quarantine rap name generator and plugged their names in.
Amilia said she got an A-plus on the assignment and an A in the course, receiving praise from her music teacher Stephanie Hensley.
“It was very fun to film and record, but it took many tries to do it all,” Amilia said. “We posted it on Google classroom for my teacher and a lot of my classmates were like, ‘Good job. That’s very cool and stuff.’ I was very excited to post it.
“I think she liked the rhythm and how I put all my work and voice into it. In music class we learned the basics, so she was probably very surprised that I knew how to do that stuff.”
While John assisted with the song, he said Amilia gets most of the credit.
“It was more kind of directing her and keeping her on a rhyme scheme,” John said. “As far as the words themselves she really did come up with it on her own. I just kind of helped her arrange it and record it in a way that it would sound like a song. The message itself – the lines in there – she created all of it.”
The song was recorded on a digital audio program, Fruity Loops studio version, which John had recently installed on his computer. John said he had a demo version of Fruity Loops in high school and used to mess around with it all the time but hadn’t messed with it for about 10 years. He recently got back into it and when he heard about the assignment he suggested using the program to spice it up.
They said it took about six hours to finish.
“We got so drawn in by it we just kept going and going and going and it became what it is,” John said. “We weren’t really planning on going all out like that, but that is how it ended up happening.
“She has got rhythm. She can dance. She can (do) a lot of stuff,” John said. “I don’t have all that talent. I don’t know where it all comes from but she sure is talented when it comes to (music).”
Amilia said the project was a good distraction from having to complete the school year at home, allowing her to be creative and learn at the same time.
“I wouldn’t have done this in school, so it was pretty cool,” Amilia said. “I think I’ve learned that you don’t always need to do music alone. You can have somebody help if you are getting frustrated (and) I was getting very frustrated.”
She said she would like to do some more songs and John said he would love to help her.
“I think as long as it is something that interests her, she’ll be more than happy to be a part of it,” John said. “Since we put that video out she still comes in and we’ve done a little bit with other recordings. We haven’t spent six straight hours on anything, but I’m getting more and more equipment all the time, but I think as soon as we find another opportunity to reach a large group of people we may do something else that can make a positive impact on a great number of people.”
