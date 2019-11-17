A 27-year-old Munfordville man was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision in Cave City.
Jacob Riggs was pronounced dead at the scene in the 300 block of Mammoth Cave Street following the wreck that occurred at about 11:20 p.m., according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Riggs was driving a 2005 Scion car eastbound on Mammoth Cave Street when the car went off the right shoulder. Riggs overcorrected and the car spun counterclockwise across the center line, where it was struck on the passenger side by a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe that was being driven by Ashley Vance, 28, of Canmer, according to KSP.
Riggs, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead by the Barren County Coroner's Office. Vance and a passenger, Byron Logsdon, 40, of Horse Cave, were taken to T.J. Samson Memorial Hospital in Glasgow, where they were treated for minor injuries, according to KSP.
KSP Trooper Mike Wathen is leading the investigation. In addition to the coroner's office and other KSP personnel, he was assisted at the scene by the Cave City police and fire departments and Barren County EMS.
