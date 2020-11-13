A Bowling Green man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting has been indicted on a murder charge.
A Warren County grand jury returned the indictment against Pedro Alfaro, 25, who was arrested in connection with the Sept. 8 shooting of Kevin J. Moss, 20, of Bowling Green.
Morris was shot in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Apartments on Fields Drive. He was taken first to The Medical Center and then to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
According to police records and prior court testimony, Alfaro claimed to have acted in self-defense.
An arrest citation said Alfaro left the scene of the shooting and then called 911 to report the incident.
When he was stopped by police on Nashville Road, Alfaro said he had just been in an altercation and had shot Morris in self-defense, according to his arrest citation. Police seized two handguns from Alfaro's car.
BGPD Detective Matthew Irvin testified at a September preliminary hearing in Warren District Court that Alfaro had picked up Morris and a juvenile on the night of the shooting and driven them to Campus Pointe.
Irvin said police located the juvenile, who told them an altercation had taken place inside Alfaro's car, during which the juvenile reportedly struggled with Alfaro over control of a firearm that Alfaro had been holding.
Morris "may have had (Alfaro) by the neck" during the confrontation, Irvin testified, and the juvenile claimed to have heard gunshots as he ran from the scene.
Witnesses also reported hearing multiple gunshots, with one witness telling police that she saw Morris on the ground, a person fleeing from the car and the driver firing multiple shots toward the ground where Morris was lying, Irvin testified.
While Alfaro's case was sent to a grand jury at the end of the preliminary hearing, Irvin failed to mention during his testimony that the juvenile had admitted to police that he and Morris were attempting to rob Alfaro and take his guns.
That information came out in paperwork filed after the hearing by Alfaro's attorney, Alan Simpson, who said that Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel "Tres" Miller disclosed the information to him after reviewing video footage of the hearing.
In a motion to reduce Alfaro's bond, Simpson cited a text message from the juvenile to Morris that showed an apparent willingness to rob Alfaro and argued that Irvin “intentionally misled” the court when he testified.
“I think this makes (Alfaro’s) claim of self-defense even more credible,” Simpson said at the Sept. 22 bond hearing.
Miller said he believed Irvin's omission might be attributed to it being the detective's first time giving testimony in a homicide case, and that it should not affect the court's decision on there being probable cause for a grand jury to consider an indictment.
Alfaro, who remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 partially secured bond, is set to appear Monday for arraignment before Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.
