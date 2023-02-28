FRANKLIN — A Bowling Green man arrested in connection with the death late last year of a woman in a Franklin hotel has been indicted.
Kristen Neil Tunks, 52, was formally charged by a grand jury with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Tunks is accused of causing the death of Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, of Auburn.
Peacock’s body was found Dec. 11 in a room at Holiday Inn Express.
Tunks appeared Monday in Simpson Circuit Court for arraignment.
Questioned by Simpson Circuit Judge Mark Thurmond, Tunks said he could not afford an attorney and asked for a public defender to represent him.
A not guilty plea was entered on Tunks’ behalf and a discovery conference was set for April 17.
Tunks was arrested Dec. 19 by the Bowling Green Police Department, who found him at The Mint gaming hall in Bowling Green.
An autopsy determined that Peacock died from manual strangulation and had skull fractures, according to court records.
The death was investigated by the Franklin Police Department, which found a green bank bag with documents belonging to Tunks lying next to it in the hotel room where Peacock’s body was found.
Franklin police interviewed friends of Peacock who said they had gathered at the hotel with her in the early morning hours of Dec. 11 and spent some time at The Mint gaming hall location in Franklin before returning to the hotel.
According to court records, hotel surveillance footage shows a man exit an elevator at 5:19 a.m., Dec. 11 and go to a room with Peacock.
A criminal complaint filed in the case said that Peacock is seen on the video going to a neighboring room at 5:23 a.m. before returning to her room three minutes later.
Tunks is seen leaving the room around 5:57 a.m., but then returns around 6:01 a.m. and remains in the room until 6:10 a.m.
“Ms. Peacock never returns to the hallway once Tunks leaves the room,” Franklin Police Department Detective Canaan Scott said in the criminal complaint, adding that video shows Tunks pulling the bank bag from the rear waistband of his pants before entering the hotel room at one point.
Friends found Peacock’s body in the room around 7:59 a.m., but an alert was sent to a friend’s phone from a Life360 location-sharing app on Peacock’s phone around 6:43 a.m.
The alert revealed that Peacock’s phone was somewhere on Interstate 65.
“Detectives were able to retrieve the phone from Interstate 65 between the 14.6 to 14.8 mile marker that belonged to Ms. Peacock,” Scott said in the complaint.
Tunks is being held in Simpson County Detention Center under a $500,000 cash bond.