Murder suspect captured in Logan County

A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Todd County was captured Saturday in Logan County.

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, David Slagle was located at a residence on Duncan Ridge Road by deputies and arrested on a charge of murder. Slagele, 44, of Lewisburg, is accused of shooting Deborah McGee, 57, of Lewisburg, Friday morning at a location on Heltsley Road in Clifty.