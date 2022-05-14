A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Todd County was captured Saturday in Logan County.

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, David Slagle was located at a residence on Duncan Ridge Road by deputies and arrested on a charge of murder.

Slagele, 44, of Lewisburg, is accused of shooting Deborah McGee, 57, of Lewisburg, Friday morning at a location on Heltsley Road in Clifty.

Recommended for you