A murder trial in a Bowling Green shooting that was set to begin later this month was postponed until April, as experts hired by the defense are continuing to perform DNA analysis on evidence.
Vincent Ficklin, 47, of Franklin, was scheduled to face a jury trial Nov. 19 on charges of murder and first-degree robbery stemming from the death of Timothy Massey, 41, who was shot two years ago in a residence on West 15th Avenue.
Police believe Massey was shot Feb. 10, 2017. His body was discovered by authorities two days later.
A witness claims to have been present in the house when the shooting occurred and reported seeing Ficklin with a handgun earlier on the night of the shooting, according to court records.
The Bowling Green Police Department was able to locate Ficklin in Mississippi, where he was arrested.
On Friday in Warren Circuit Court, Ficklin’s court-appointed attorney, Jason McGee of the Department of Public Advocacy, said that DNA analysis conducted on certain items of evidence would likely be completed in January.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise agreed to continue the jury trial to April 21, and scheduled a status conference for Jan. 28.
No arguments were heard Friday on a motion from McGee to limit what a jury would be able to hear regarding the conclusions of a state firearms examiner who performed ballistics tests during the investigation.
Ficklin is also facing charges in Simpson County that include attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment stemming from a separate shooting.
He is accused of firing two shots Feb. 9, 2017, into a pickup truck occupied by Christine Crowder and Don Flippin that was parked across from the American Legion post building on Ryan Street in Franklin.
Crowder was wounded in the left forearm and right hand.
McGee had filed a motion to suppress statements Ficklin made to Franklin Police Department investigators, arguing he clearly asked for an attorney during the interview and that anything he said after doing so could be used against him in the murder case.
Grise ruled that Ficklin did indeed request a lawyer and ordered the suppression of any statements made to police after that request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.