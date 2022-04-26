The murder trial scheduled for next week for a Bowling Green man accused in a 2020 shooting has been postponed.
Pedro Alfaro, 26, is charged with murder in the Sept. 8, 2020, shooting of Kevin J. Morris, 20, of Bowling Green.
Alfaro’s trial was set to begin May 3 in Warren Circuit Court, but the trial date was postponed during a status conference Monday with Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.
A bench conference involving Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller and Alfaro’s lawyer, Alan Simpson, resulted in Grise vacating the trial date. The judge noted that “important witnesses” for the trial hadn’t been located.
Simpson said a witness who has not yet been located is “more material to (Alfaro’s) defense than any other witness.”
Grise scheduled a status conference for June 14.
Alfaro, who remains free on a $10,000 cash bond, is accused of shooting Morris during an incident in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Apartments on Fields Drive.
Morris was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
An arrest citation said Alfaro left the scene of the shooting and dialed 911 to report the incident.
When he was stopped on Nashville Road by the Bowling Green Police Department, Alfaro said he had just been in an altercation and had shot Morris in self-defense, his arrest citation said.
Attorneys for both sides are at odds over whether Alfaro was entitled under state law to use deadly force against Morris.
Simpson has argued in court filings that Alfaro was targeted by Morris and a juvenile for a robbery on the night of the incident, and that Alfaro drove the two to Campus Pointe, where he was allegedly attacked while sitting in his car.
Morris was shot outside the vehicle and the juvenile ran from the scene, court records said.
City police later located the juvenile, who provided a statement.
Miller has argued in court filings that Morris was not armed at the time of the incident and posed no threat to Alfaro when he was shot in the parking lot.
