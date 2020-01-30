City police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with the death of a man at a mobile home park on Dishman Lane.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers were called around 5:05 a.m. Thursday to Wheel Mobile Home Park, 436 Dishman Lane, Lot 50, regarding a disturbance.
Police found Somrhut Phan, 29, dead inside a mobile home.
Detectives have identified Mach Sar, 35, of Elkhart, Ind., as a suspect and an arrest warrant charging him with murder has been issued.
Sar and a woman are believed to have left the scene in a 2007 Suzuki XL7 with an Indiana license plate number 114RCN and damage to the back of the vehicle.
Anyone with knowledge about Sar's whereabouts can contact BGPD at 270-393-2473.
