Not normally the butt of jokes, Mike Murphy took some ribbing Thursday evening and hardly seemed offended.
Maybe because the longtime engineer and building contractor had about 128,000 reasons to take the zingers in stride.
The “Murf Roast and Toast” fundraiser Thursday at the National Corvette Museum raised some laughter from the crowd of more than 400 people while raising just more than $128,000 for the Housing Authority of Bowling Green’s W.R.O.T.E. (We’re Reaching Out To Educate) program for school-age children.
That total put Murphy, CEO of Bowling Green’s The Murphy Construction Group, on par with the amount raised when his mentor and business partner Jim Scott was roasted for the same cause a few years ago.
Scott was among the friends and business associates of Murphy’s who served as “roasters,” teasing him about everything from his golfing skills to his weight and his habit of staying in “sales mode.”
Larkin Ritter, Murphy’s friend since their days as Western Kentucky University students, said not even those on hand to support the Housing Authority were immune to his salesmanship.
“He’ll have a contract with somebody in this room before the night is over,” said Ritter, who has been a partner in business with Murphy.
Another friend and business associate, John Kelly, quipped, “Having Mike as a patient is what drove Dr. Jack Glasser to retire” while also heaping praise on the night’s roastee.
“He’s the most caring and thoughtful individual I know,” Kelly said. “He’s one of those fellas who’ll always be there if you need him. His generosity is legendary.”
Rather than fire back at those who teased him with jokes about his golfing skills (“He barely missed a hole-in-one – by seven strokes,” said one roaster) and other supposed shortcomings, Murphy opted during his time at the microphone to heap praise on the work being done through the W.R.O.T.E. Foundation.
He singled out HABG Executive Director Abraham Williams and Education Director Oshkea Carothers, saying: “They’re doing amazing things down there.”
“That’s where lives are changed,” Murphy said of the HABG’s after-school tutoring and mentoring programs that are now held at three different sites. “I would invite anybody to go down there and see for yourself.”
Murphy praised those who came out for the event, saying: “I know everybody here had something else to do tonight. I’m glad you came for the children.”
Williams said the fundraiser “means another year that we can take care of our kids.”
“It means we can serve another 120 kids in our summer program,” Williams said. “We can go back up to our capacity of 80 kids per day in the after-school program, and we can help those working parents whose children may not have a place to go after school.”
Although expenses still need to come out of the final total, Carothers said this year’s event was one of the more successful roasts.
The roasts had been held annually until the COVID-19 pandemic led to cancellation last year, just one year after a roast for real estate developer David Chandler raised a record $186,000.
W.R.O.T.E. Foundation board of directors member Lindsay Hinton said the money raised through the $65 tickets to the roast and donations is essential.
“This is not a donation,” Hinton said. “This is an investment in changing lives.”
Carothers agreed, saying: “Being able to have the ‘Roast and Toast’ is an honor. Not only is it a great night for the community to come together for some great laughs, but we get to raise money for the youth in and around public housing. It is a win-win for everyone.”