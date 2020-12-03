A drive down Bowling Green’s East Main Avenue is a bit more eye-catching these days, and Dan Murph hopes that translates into more commercial activity in property he owns just off the downtown square.
Murph’s properties at 310 and 314 E. Main Ave., largely vacant as a result of an economy sickened by the coronavirus pandemic, have been transformed into something you might see on Charleston, S.C.’s famed Rainbow Row.
Once a neutral tan color, the brick facades of the buildings now stand out with vibrant teal and red accented by black wooden trim that has also been restored.
The properties, which date to 1890 and were once home to one of the original Dollar General stores, are all dressed up for what Murph hopes will be a date with renewed activity once the pandemic is a bad memory.
“I decided to make lemonade out of a lemon,” said Murph, owner of the Kentucky Grand Hotel and Spa on College Street. “Before the pandemic we were full and didn’t have the opportunity to renovate.
“I’m trying to use this downturn to spruce up the property because I know downtown will be back. I want my buildings to be better coming out of the pandemic than they were before.”
While Bowling Green’s residential real estate market has hardly missed a beat during the pandemic, Murph said many commercial landlords like him have been hit hard.
“It’s sad to see empty spaces that were thriving before the pandemic,” he said.
Murph’s East Main properties, encompassing 14,000 square feet, were once home to Little Fox Bakery and Art Matters on the ground floor and to attorneys, accountants, financial advisers and other professionals on the second floor that was dubbed SKY Ranch.
The bakery and Art Matters have continued to operate in different locations, but Murph said: “We’ve had several of our tenants go out of business during the pandemic, leaving empty space behind.”
Murph’s strategy of fixing up the properties to make them more attractive for what he hopes will be a post-COVID downtown renaissance isn’t unique among commercial landlords.
“A lot of people have used this time to do some upkeep on their properties,” said Jonathan Bryant, who handles commercial real estate as an agent with Bowling Green’s Keller Williams First Choice Realty.
But, despite reports of commercial real estate devastation in larger metropolitan areas, Bryant said the impact in Bowling Green has been far short of apocalyptic.
“Retail shop space is a little difficult to move right now,” Bryant said. “But it’s not nearly as bad as people might think.”
Bryant said many business owners have been able to take advantage of federal and state programs aimed at helping small businesses.
“The PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) money and disaster relief loans have helped,” he said. “Plus, most landlords realize they have responsibility to their tenants. They’re not throwing people out in the street.”
Like Bryant, Alex Nottmeier of Neal Turner Realty doesn’t believe the pandemic has had a huge impact locally on commercial real estate.
“It depends on the sector,” Nottmeier said. “Industrial real estate is probably the best it’s ever been. Distribution and manufacturing are doing fabulous. Retail and hospitality have been hit hard.
“Retail and office vacancies have definitely increased, but it’s hard to put a number on it.”
While many retailers, including national chains, have closed stores or declared bankruptcy, Nottmeier said that trend can’t be entirely chalked up to the pandemic.
“For some time now, online retail has been hurting stores,” he said. “COVID has just escalated things. Online shopping is going to continue to dominate. That’s a trend we’ll continue to see.”
Despite such uncertainties, Murph said he has high hopes for the future of the properties he has refurbished.
“It (the downturn in commercial real estate) is not something to get upset about, as the same thing is playing out for most commercial building owners around the country,” Murph said. “So my focus now is to control what I can control, and for me that means to get these two neighboring buildings to come out of the pandemic looking better than they did when it started. They are now in excellent condition for new tenants.”
