Hundreds of people watched virtually as Murphy Construction Group took home the biggest prize Thursday at United Way of Southern Kentucky’s annual LIVE United Awards.
The organization won the LIVE United Award, which is presented to the company that exemplifies United Way’s core give, advocate and volunteer goals through outstanding campaign support.
Such support includes increased giving, high participation, advocating internally and externally on behalf of United Way throughout the year and exceptional volunteer participation from a large base of employees.
“We are proud of our team to give and sacrifice in such a down year,” Murphy Construction Group CEO Michael Murphy said. “We need more people and companies to get involved with United Way because it is the vehicle to get to so many children and their families. What United Way does for people is to offer and assist them in life-changing opportunities rather than just occasional handouts. It is a learning experience for children.”
Murphy said he was proud of his organization for winning the award, but he was “not surprised” as he said employees truly care about the community.
The other finalists for the LIVE United Award were Hill’s Pet Nutrition and 3A Composites in Glasgow.
Not only did Murphy Construction take home the top prize, but the organization also placed fourth in overall corporate and employee giving to United Way in 2020.
Logan Aluminum in Logan County was named the top campaign and simultaneously received the Milestone Giving Award for being the first company whose employee and corporate gifts totaled $400,000 in one year.
Fruit of the Loom Inc. earned second place while General Motors & UAW Local 2164 came in third place. Rounding out the top five was U.S. Bank Area Wide.
The second group of awards presented were at the Community Impact Partnership Awards, which recognized organizations who partnered with United Way of Southern Kentucky to meet the needs of tens of thousands of individuals during an unprecedented year.
Each of the following organizations assisted in meeting the urgent food needs in the community by distributing more than 1,245,000 pounds of food since last March: Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland and Warren County Parks and Recreation.
Also, Heather Beadnell was named The Shooting Star Award winner.
She was chosen from applications submitted by United Way partner programs on behalf of clients who had exemplified courage and tenacity in overcoming obstacles and has used United Way services to build a better life.
Beadnell was nominated by the Life Choice Pregnancy Center.
“It was an exciting day for us even with it being a in a different format,” UWSK President and CEO Debbie Mills said. “We still wanted to figure out a way to honor these organizations who have given so much this past year. This was our first big event since the pandemic started, and it was also our first virtual event we have ever held. In what was a very challenging year, what these organizations were able to accomplish was even more special.”
