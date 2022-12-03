Music for the Solstice: A Celtic Celebration to be Dec. 21 at The Capitol

Skip Cleavinger and Rebecca Baumbach will be featured in the 5th annual Music for the Solstice: A Celtic Celebration, presented by the Warren County Public Library, at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Capitol Arts Center. 

 Submitted

The Warren County Public Library will present the 5th annual "Music for the Solstice: A Celtic Celebration" on Dec. 21.

