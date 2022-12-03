Music for the Solstice: A Celtic Celebration to be Dec. 21 at The Capitol

Skip Cleavinger and Rebecca Baumbach will be featured in the 5th annual Music for the Solstice: A Celtic Celebration, presented by the Warren County Public Library, at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Capitol Arts Center.
The performance will begin at 6 p.m. at The Capitol Arts Center and will feature Rebecca Baumbach on fiddle and Skip Cleavinger on the Irish uilleann pipes and the tin whistle, along with other special guests.
Warren County Public Library Marketing and Communications Manager Jennifer Bailey said the celebration is the brainchild of Baumbach and Cleavinger, who have been married since 2017.
"It's going to be more than just music," she said. "There will also be poetry readings, a vocalist and a round table discussion. It's going to be a lot of fun."
Baumbach said the music celebration is something she and Cleavinger had been discussing for a long time when they finally partnered with the library to bring it to the stage.
"The winter solstice is a celebration that's recognized around the world," she said. "It gives us a chance to celebrate the darkest day of the year and the coming of the light. In Celtic traditions, it's celebrated in many ways and there's a lot of music connected to the solstice."
The special guests, who the couple met at different music festivals and gatherings, include Joey Hayes on guitar; John Skelton, who plays a variety of instruments, including whistles, flute and bagpipes; and Jil Chambless performing vocals and flute.
The celebration will feature traditional Celtic music, but Chambless will also perform a variety of music, with some modern vocals mixed in, Baumbach said.
Baumbach, who moved from Nashville to Bowling Green ten years ago, started playing the violin when she was 6, beginning with classical music, gravitating to fiddle music when she was 9 and then Celtic music.
Cleavinger began playing the bagpipes when he was in the third grade in Louisville and started on the Scottish bagpipes before moving to the Irish uilleann pipes.
He has performed with artists such as Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, and the couple has had several recording sessions in Nashville.
Baumbach said she's happy they can share the solstice celebration with an audience.
"There's a lot of natural connections for us as musicians to celebrate with the community," she said. "We are hoping to foster a connection with our diverse community so that we can all experience this event together."