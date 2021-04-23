Bowling Green’s Myanmar Community Association will hold a protest event Sunday against the Myanmar military junta, which recently seized control of the country.
Khin Thaw, a patron with the association, said the group members wanted to stage the demonstration as a way to stand with their home country and against the violence taking place there.
“My hometown is under control by the military after the coup happened in our country,” Thaw said. “The situation is really bad in our home country. They are not tear-gassing protesters; instead, they are killing many of them.”
The protest, which the association calls “Spring Revolution,” will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at Circus Square Park in downtown Bowling Green. The event was originally scheduled Saturday but was moved to Sunday due to weather concerns.
Participants will march around the park, turn onto College Street and then eventually State Street before ending back at Circus Square.
Individuals with the group will then give speeches at the park, and they will also lead several revolutionary songs.
This is not the first time the Myanmar Community Association has led a peaceful protest in Circus Square Park. The group held a similar one in February when the military coup first occurred.
More than 100 individuals took part in the February protest.
Recently elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained during the coup as the military alleged a November election won by her party in the southeast Asian country was fraudulent, without providing evidence.
