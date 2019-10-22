For a century, the Bowling Green-Warren County branch of the NAACP has worked to ensure equal rights for all area residents.
“We’ve been privileged to serve this community in the past 100 years, and we look forward to helping the community for the next 100 years,” said Ryan Dearbone, president and longtime member of the Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP.
To commemorate the anniversary, the NAACP will host the Centennial Freedom Fund Gala from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Knicely Conference Center in Bowling Green. During the initial program from 6 to 9 p.m., Ron Whitlock, who served as president of the local NAACP in the 1990s, will deliver the keynote address.
Special recognition will be offered to community leaders, educators, K-12 and college students, and the NAACP high school scholarship winners. There will be a humanitarian award for an outstanding individual and an award for a nonprofit or for-profit organization that embodies equality and community care.
The association will also introduce the Lasting Impact Award to posthumously honor Megan Davidson, a young local leader, minister and active community volunteer.
Afterward, there will be music and dancing.
For Dearbone, who joined the NAACP in 2007, the organization has meant an opportunity to improve the community and cause change – so he’s looking forward to celebrating its centennial.
“I always wanted to be the type of person that works for the good of the community,” Dearbone said. “I’ve seen the way the NAACP has impacted the community for the better. It’s really defined a lot of my time here in Bowling Green.”
The NAACP tackles hard issues and initiates constructive conversations, such as when college students smeared feces on some black Western Kentucky University students’ apartment door last year with the words "eat it up n----r” and "make America great again" written on a Post-it note. The NAACP investigated the incident, started a dialogue and condemned the hate crime, according to Dearbone.
Over the years, the NAACP has dealt with familiar and new situations. Two generations ago, Dearbone’s grandmother walked to the “colored school” in Hopkinsville.
“She can remember having to sit in the balcony of the theater in Hopkinsville to go watch a movie because blacks weren’t able to sit on the bottom floor,” Dearbone said.
Learning about these experiences can help people understand how to prevent situations happening now from happening in 15 years, Dearbone added.
In coming years, Dearbone hopes the NAACP will continue its fight for voter rights, education, a fairness ordinance, renter rights and equality.
“We want to fight for basic human decencies and dignities that everyone should be able to enjoy,” Dearbone said.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit naacpbgwc.org/2019-freedom-fund-gala-tickets or the “Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP” Facebook page.
Tickets must be purchased online by Thursday. Single tickets cost $50 and couple's tickets cost $85. Students may purchase tickets for $30 by calling the NAACP at 270-594-0999. Proceeds benefit the NAACP scholarship fund.
