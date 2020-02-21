Saundra Ardrey, a Western Kentucky University political science professor, began the Bowling Green-Warren County’s NAACP “Black Votes Matter” program Thursday with a provocative statement: “If voting changed anything, it would be illegal.”
Ardrey and others then went on to tell the small group at the program at State Street Baptist Church that the opposite is the reality, as evidenced by historic efforts to keep African Americans from voting.
“Martin Luther King said absolutely not,” she said. “To vote is to exist. If you’re not voting, then you’re not part of the political socio-economic system and you have no participation and you have no input.
“We would not have this sort of crowd if voting didn’t change anything,” she said. “In the grand scheme of things we’re not like in Italy, for instance, where they have had 40 or more distinct governments since World War II. We are still democratic, we are still capitalist. … It must be important or crucial because so much effort has been made to keep us from voting. Voter suppression has been since forever.”
From there, Ardrey explained the history of voting rights and African Americans from the end of the Civil War to current legislation that she said would hinder voting in upcoming elections, particularly the state’s Senate Bill 2 mandating photo identification to vote.
Despite opposition from many groups that contend the bill targets minorities and the poor, the Republican-backed bill has cleared the Senate and is headed to the House for a vote.
“If you don’t remember and know your history, you are doomed to repeat it,” she said after the program. “My goal was to let people know the history of voting. These are the folks that are interested and they will go out and let folks know how long we have struggled for the right to vote and it is a continuing struggle. It seems sometimes like it will never be final.”
Ryan Dearbone, president of the Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP, stressed the importance of knowing about voting rights and what documents are now needed to vote.
“We have been, for years, through the NAACP as well as all through the community in other places, been working to get people to realize how important black votes are,” he said. “Black votes, whether local, state or national, can sway elections. They can determine who we have in office. A lot of times people don’t realize that power, especially as black people we underestimate the power of our vote.
“Our hope tonight is to show people how that vote does matter ... and make sure black people are aware of who the candidates are and how to get to their polling places and things they need to know,” Dearbone said. “It doesn’t matter race or ethnicity, everybody’s votes matters. but more particularly we’re seeing now how black votes can change things.”
Dearbone said staying informed on legislation and the current state of politics is vital.
“You need to know who your people are and who could possibly be representing you,” he said. “You need to know what they are doing because there is legislation that will try to suppress voting.”
But Dearbone said there has been an increase in participation.
“I think people are learning their rights,” he said. “A lot of people don’t necessarily know how to go about it, but I think a lot of people are trying to get more engaged. We have seen most recently in state and national elections how much a vote matters. Unless you are actively out there voting and working to make things better, nothing will change.”
