Things will look a bit different at this year’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the Bowling Green-Warren County branch of the NAACP will have the event in a virtual setting.
Due to still high COVID-19 numbers throughout the area, BG-WC NAACP President Ryan Dearbone said the organization wanted to provide the community a safe way to celebrate King’s legacy this year.
“Even though it won’t be the same, people should still celebrate the holiday out of respect for Dr. King,” Dearbone said.
The event will be live-streamed on the BG-WC NAACP Facebook page beginning at 1 p.m. Monday and will last 30 to 45 minutes.
Made possible by a collaboration between Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Gifts of Praise Creative Ministries, the theme of the celebration is “Where Do We Go From Here? Chaos or Community?” which was also the title of King’s fourth and final book.
The celebration will include a dance performance by Gifts of Praise, a message by the Rev. John C. Lee Jr. and an introduction by Dearbone.
Dearbone said the celebration will take into consideration the many events that struck the nation in 2020.
“It’s going to sum up events of the past year,” Dearbone said. “It’s going to be really reflective of the past 12 months while also looking forward to the next 12 months. What will we choose moving forward: Chaos or community?”
Also, members of the NAACP youth chapter have produced a video showing them each reciting a part of King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech while they share their own dreams for the future.
This video will be posted to the BG-WC NAACP Facebook page on the holiday as well.
The NAACP also began a service project called “Warming our Veterans” on Friday for military veterans throughout the community.
Planned by the organization’s veterans committee in partnership with State Street Baptist Church and the Kentucky Veterans Alliance, the NAACP will accept clothing to make sure military veterans are kept warm during the winter months.
This clothing drive will run through Jan. 31.
The NAACP is asking for clothing such as gently used and clean coats, jackets, sweaters, gloves, scarves, new socks and hats. Monetary gifts will also be accepted.
Items can be dropped off at State Street Baptist Church (340 State St.) Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 am. to 1 p.m. or by texting/calling 931-302-8257 to arrange for an alternate drop off/pickup.
All items will be donated to the Kentucky Veterans Alliance Center in Bowling Green.
“Not all of our veterans have half of what they need during these winter months,” Dearbone said. “It was a priority for the committee to be able to do this.”
According to Dearbone, the NAACP also sees the holiday as a day of service considering the service King gave while he was alive.
“This day is important on two levels,” Dearbone said. “First, it’s a day when you see walls broken down. It’s a beautiful tapestry of seeing everyone coming together for equality’s sake. On the second level, it’s important to remember that Dr. King was a servant to his community. That is something we all should strive to be as well.”
