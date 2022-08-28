Kentucky NAACP members will descend on Bowling Green next month as the local chapter of the civil rights organization hosts the state convention.
The Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP chapter petitioned to host the state convention several years ago, chapter President Ryan Dearbone said.
While the last few state conventions were largely virtual affairs because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event is slated to be fully in-person.
“Right now we are going full-steam ahead” with plans, Dearbone said.
The state convention will be Sept. 16-17 at Western Kentucky University with most events at the Downing Student Union.
The convention is slated to feature educational sessions, guest speakers, a gospel music celebration and culminate in the organization’s annual Freedom Fund dinner Sept. 17 at WKU’s Eva and Jim Martens Alumni Center.
“We are still waiting to finalize (the final) list of presenters,” Dearbone said. “We are locking down a few speakers.”
The national NAACP dates back to 1909. The Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP chapter was founded in 1919 at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church with 53 charter members.
It hasn’t hosted the state convention in recent memory, Dearbone said.
“We are a nice central location ... and an opportunity to showcase” WKU and Bowling Green, he said. “It’s definitely an honor.”
The convention events are open to the general public, Dearbone said, but masks will be required to be worn at all events.